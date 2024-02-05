Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $185.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.