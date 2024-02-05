Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $92,725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $224.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $305.34.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

