Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

