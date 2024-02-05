Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $868,000 Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Price Performance
NASDAQ WDFC opened at $265.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day moving average is $226.48.
WD-40 Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
