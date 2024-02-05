Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $788,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,756,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $242.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $246.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.