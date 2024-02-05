Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 11,710 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

