Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $202.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average is $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $274.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $202.64.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

