Heritage Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.99 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.