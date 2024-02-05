S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $454.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $457.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

