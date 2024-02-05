L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 733 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $383.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $385.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

