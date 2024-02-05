Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.15.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

