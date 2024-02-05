Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.37 billion and $28.16 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00082077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,273.120144 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06852139 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $25,629,399.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

