Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $121.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

