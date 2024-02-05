Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $246.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.60.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

