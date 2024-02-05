Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

