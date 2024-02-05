Janney Capital Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.