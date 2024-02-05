Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.93 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

