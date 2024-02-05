Janney Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 166,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 167,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.