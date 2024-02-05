Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.60 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

