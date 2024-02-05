Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $269.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $271.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.