Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TJX opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.