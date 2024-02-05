Archer Investment Corp Raises Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $70.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

