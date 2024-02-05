Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

AON stock opened at $292.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.64. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

