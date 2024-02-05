First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

