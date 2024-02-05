Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $596.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $580.00 to $596.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

NYSE ROP opened at $549.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.84. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

