Archer Investment Corp Sells 752 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

