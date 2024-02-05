First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 36,425 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Callon Petroleum worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

CPE stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

