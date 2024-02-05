Archer Investment Corp Makes New $123,000 Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.78%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.