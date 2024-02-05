Archer Investment Corp Has $211,000 Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Roche by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Down 1.1 %

RHHBY stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roche

About Roche

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.