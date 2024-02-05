Archer Investment Corp Has $107,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $572.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

