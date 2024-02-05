Archer Investment Corp Has $177,000 Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $19.69 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

