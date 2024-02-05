Archer Investment Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.42 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

