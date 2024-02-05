Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,687,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70,295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $881,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $143.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

