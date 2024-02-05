tru Independence LLC Sells 275 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $472.92 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.