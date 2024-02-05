Spinnaker Trust Purchases 1,159 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 167,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 455,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

