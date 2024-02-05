Spinnaker Trust Purchases 172 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.00 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

