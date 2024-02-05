e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.93

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.93 and last traded at $176.93, with a volume of 9869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

