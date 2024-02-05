Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.20

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 222,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

