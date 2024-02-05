Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $111.30

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.30 and last traded at $111.30, with a volume of 22751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.25.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

