MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.60

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.