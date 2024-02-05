Spinnaker Trust Has $2.18 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $501.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

