27,091 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IBDS opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

