Spinnaker Trust Sells 4,642 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $21.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

