Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

