Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after buying an additional 433,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 326,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

