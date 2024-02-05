Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFAX opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.