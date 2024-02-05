Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.50 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

