iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,384 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

