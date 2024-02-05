Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $38.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

