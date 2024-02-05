31,923 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $94.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

